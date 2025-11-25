Genesis Mission: A Very Big Government Creation

President Donald Trump is directing the federal government to combine efforts with tech companies and universities to convert government data into scientific discoveries, The goal is to make artificial intelligence the engine of the nation’s economic future. It’s too bad he liked what the tech giants had to say.

Speeding Up Discoveries with Big, Elephantine Government

This is part of an Executive Order to launch the Genesis Mission. It will allegedly bring together the top U.S. labs and computing sites to speed up progress in science, energy, and defense. They will also link to top schools.

The Department of Energy will be in charge.

The big government agency that seeks to control all energy will be in charge. This will be the biggest big government operation in history. Think about this: The Department of Energy, subject to the whims of whoever is elected to office, will be in charge of everyone’s energy.

AI needs an outrageous amount of energy.

Linking this program to government control is my problem, but that’s me.

The plan will link supercomputers, AI tools, quantum systems, and key research machines. It will serve as one large network for new ideas. The system will draw on the work of about 40,000 experts across the national lab system.

I am not sure who gets to choose the experts. From what I’ve seen of experts in universities and labs, they’re subject to immoral decisions. Rationalization runs rampant when they are trying to succeed.

I would say it’s great if I trusted all these people in control of the data. If it’s even possible to provide oversight, centralization means few are in charge of everything. That is dangerous.

All the globalist technocrats who hated Trump before he was elected are flocking around him like bedbugs to a hotel mattress.

I also wonder about AI. It looks like a conglomeration of data that could easily be tampered with and might result in some strange conclusions. Garbage in, garbage out.

I see the role of government too invasively involved in this mission. I’d rather go to Mars.

However, it could turn out to be the best thing since the Internet and space ships.