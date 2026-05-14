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Home Home CIA Raided Tulsi Gabbard’s Office, Took 40 Boxes on JFK & MK...

CIA Raided Tulsi Gabbard’s Office, Took 40 Boxes on JFK & MK Ultra

By
M Dowling
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0
59
MK-Ultra mastermind Allen W. Dulles oversaw covert CIA operations and was responsible for the expansion of the ultimately failed mind-control program of the 1950s. Photo courtesy Britannica

The CIA raided Tulsi Gabbard’s office and seized files on the JFK assassination and MKUltra, which the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was about to declassify. The president ordered these files to be released.

Imagine raiding the office of the director of national intelligence.

Rep. Paulina Luna said Congress requested those files, and the CIA has 24 hours to return the 40 boxes they took during the raid.

What is up with John Ratcliffe, the CIA Director?

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