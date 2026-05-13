South Carolina Redistricting Is Almost Dead

Shane Massey and his gang have probably killed the redistricting bill in South Carolina. Former South Carolina Rep. Adam Morgan said redistricting was not dead yet. However, since he posted that, the prognosis is worse. It’s almost dead because of five state senators. Gov. McMaster has to call a special session. McMaster probably won’t do it. South Carolinians have to call the governor’s office if they want him to call a special session.

The only recourse now is probably for McMaster to call a special session.

The South Carolina Senate has rejected extending the legislative session for redistricting. Unless Gov. McMaster calls a special session, the current congressional map, including Rep. Clyburn’s Democratic-leaning district, will remain in place. pic.twitter.com/HCSKCM7BOU — VoteHub (@VoteHub) May 12, 2026

How It Happened

Twenty-nine senators support redistricting, but five killed it, voting with Democrats. If McMaster called a special session, it would pass.

‼️NOTE: the fight is NOT over https://t.co/Iea9wJmuWN — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026



If the House voted to “nonconcur” on the sine die resolution, it would go to the conference committee. 3 House members and 3 senators would meet to reach an agreement, which would then have to be approved by both chambers.

Then the House must insist on its redistricting amendment.

If no agreement is met, then there will be no Special Session Resolution. At that point, the governor will have to call a special session. Redistricting could pass by a simple majority vote in the Senate.

They Have No Appetite to Nonconcur

The South Carolina House has not passed a resolution to nonconcur with the Senate’s redistricting changes. The House approved a proposal that allows for a special session focused on congressional redistricting, but it did not include a nonconcurrence vote. The House’s actions indicate a lack of support for nonconcurring with the Senate’s proposed changes.

The South Carolina House had fulfilled its role; now, the state Senate must act. There are concerns that dismantling the state’s only Democratic district could weaken the overall map. The state has seven congressional districts, with aged James Clyburn’s district being a D+13. State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey remains firmly opposed, arguing that attempts to draw a 7-0 Republican map might result in a 5-2 split.

McMaster calling a special session or RINOs changing their votes is the only hope for redistricting.