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Insurrection in Four Sanctuary States.

By
M Dowling
-
0
58

Several states are refusing to issue license plates to ICE. It is finally a bridge too far, and Attorney General Todd Blanche will deal with it.

These sanctuary cities are illegal in general, and they think they have the right to tell the federal government what it can and cannot do. It’s an insurrection.

Washington State is one of the worst. Oregon, Massachusetts, and Maine received the same letter. None of these people will care if they are sued.

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