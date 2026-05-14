Insurrection in Four Sanctuary States.

Several states are refusing to issue license plates to ICE. It is finally a bridge too far, and Attorney General Todd Blanche will deal with it.
These sanctuary cities are illegal in general, and they think they have the right to tell the federal government what it can and cannot do. It’s an insurrection.
Washington State is one of the worst. Oregon, Massachusetts, and Maine received the same letter. None of these people will care if they are sued.
Sanctuary policies that obstruct ICE from performing its lawful mission to protect public safety are inexcusable. Removing criminal aliens from American communities is a priority, and unconstitutional actions that prevent this will be dealt with. https://t.co/HXgGvVM7Ks
— Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) May 13, 2026