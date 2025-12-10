Claims That Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother Is Back In the News

President Trump revisited the rumor of Ilhan Omar marrying her brother in an immigration fraud scheme. Tom Homan said they are investigating the marriage again. If there is anything to it, it is doubtful it will be proven.

The Story

The Daily Mail reported in 2020 that Ilhan Omar’s alleged former friend Abdihakim Osman publicly stated that Omar once identified the man who later became her second husband as her brother.

Osman says Omar married her brother, Ahmed Elmi, to “get him papers” so he could stay in the United States, violating immigration laws.

“When she married Elmi, no one even knew about it. No one knew there had been a wedding until the media turned up the certificate years later.”

This is not new. He said this before.

Report of her marrying her brother began in 2016. The media says it has been debunked or it is a conspiracy theory.

In 2009, she was legally married to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen, in a civil ceremony. Omar has stated that this relationship ended in 2011, and they divorced according to their faith tradition. Was he her brother? I don’t know.

She subsequently reconciled with her former husband Ahmed Hirsi, remarrying him in their faith tradition in 2018 before legally divorcing Elmi.

She said all her brothers came over with her and she didn’t need to marry her brother.

The accusations against Omar have been difficult to confirm because of a lack of paperwork in war-torn Somalia, her country of birth.

The New York Post reported in January 2020 that the FBI was investigating whether Omar married her brother to fraudulently score him a green card, and that any information gleaned from the investigation would be shared with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), citing a source with knowledge of the events.

In July 2019 a bona fide historian looked at the evidence that had accumulated about Ilhan Omar’s marriage to her brother. The historian, Dominic Green, a distinguished member of the Royal Historical Society, was editor of the American edition of the Spectator at the time and wrote the Omar column for the Spectator under the pseudonymous Spectator handle Cockburn.

The Daily Mail republished Dominic’s 2019 column under the headline “‘I am legally married to one and culturally to another’: How Ilhan Omar desperately tried to shut down accusations of bigamy amid claims she was briefly married to her BROTHER to ‘commit immigration fraud’ while she was still with her current husband.”

Sentinel wrote extensively about it, and I don’t think it was debunked, but read the Dominic article. It’s a worthy read.