Ilhan Omar Is Building a Somali Shanty in America

When Somali people come to America and land in communities led by people like Ilhan Omar, Jacob Frey, Keith Ellison, and Tim Walz, they are told to live off the dole and not to assimilate. What do they know? They are uneducated and poor. They follow her lead, and she is not the only destructive Somali or radical left leader in political positions of authority in the USA. Some Somalis can become good, contributing Americans if we have the guts to start defrocking these worthless politicians like Omar.

We want Somali immigrants like the man below. There have to be a lot of Somalis like him. We aren’t going to deport them all, so let’s educate them and take them off welfare

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Somali refugee exposes there is MUCH deeper fraud and abuse in Minnesota than the public even knows about They told him to REFUSE to assimilate, and get on Section 8 housing. “I was told to go find discounted housing Section 8, and sign up for community… pic.twitter.com/f5uvGXNsBM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

The Democrat leadership in Minnesota is ultimately responsible for all of this.

🚨 BREAKING: Will Cain just exposed the web of Democrats Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison linked to Somali fraud “We see a web of connections.” Omar is being accused of enabling it via filing the 2020 MEALS Act. She held a victory party at a business owned by a… pic.twitter.com/Hib0mMiSsH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

Gov. Tim Walz is a white-hating white man who thinks he can blame white people for the crimes of black Somalis who shouldn’t be in the country.

Question: Do you want to hear more from Somali leaders about holding their community accountable? Walz: Let me tell you about how bad white men are. pic.twitter.com/kUccVJnYvQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

CBS News is exposing the raw truth about the fraud in the linked article and in the following comments. The investigation has just begun.

Luxury cars, private villas, and overseas wire transfers: CBS News obtained dozens of files and photos that reveal how Minnesota fraudsters blew through hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars as part of one of the biggest COVID-era fraud schemes.

The files document a spending spree in which defendants, many of Somali descent, took taxpayer money meant to feed hungry children and used it to buy cars, property, and jewelry. Videos show them popping champagne at an opulent Maldives resort. In a text message, one defendant boasts: “You are gonna be the richest 25-year-old InshaAllah [God willing].”

The documents feature exhibits from a recent federal trial, many of which are being made public by CBS News for the first time. The exhibits include:

A confirmation email for a stay in an overwater villa with a private pool at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives Lakefront property in Minnesota

Receipts showing wire transfers to China and East Africa

First class tickets to Istanbul and Amsterdam

A 2021 Porsche Macan

Stacks of cash, texted between defendants

CBS News covering the massive Somalian Scam in Minnesota and Maine. They’re not sugar coating it.

Tim Walz is screwed.

Bari Weiss effect? pic.twitter.com/lwnZCkFHsF — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 13, 2025

Welfare is bankrupting America. You cannot have a large welfare system and open borders, but Democrats gave us both.

Welfare has to be cut off at some point. People, especially some immigrants, are becoming generational welfare recipients, enabled by Democrats like Tim Walz.

Welfare is bankrupting America. And most of it is fraud. Somalis in Minnesota have apparently stolen billions. But it’s the tip of the iceberg: GAO estimates $500 billion a year in welfare fraud. $500 billion could eliminate income tax for 90% of Americans. pic.twitter.com/weYUrj8FTw — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) December 12, 2025

Somalis believe they will control us as they take over. Keep electing fools, and they will.