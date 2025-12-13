Keith Ellison’s Son Expects to Collect His $110K Council Salary & Wants Plane Fare for PT Work

Amid the shocking revelations that Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison met with and took money from Somali fraudsters, it has now been revealed that his son Jeremiah has been collecting a $110,000 salary and $57,000 living expense stipend from Harvard while attending Harvard. He rarely attends the Council meetings.

Minneapolis City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison continues to receive his six-figure salary despite accepting a full-time fellowship at Harvard. He announced Wednesday that he plans to keep collecting it.

Ellison, is facing criticism from his fellow council members. They note that he will not be able to attend meetings and fully fulfill his role. Ellison currently receives a roughly $110,000 salary for his role on the council, and his fellowship at Harvard is a paid position.

“I am extremely disappointed in this, and I hope that my colleagues don’t allow this to happen — something to happen to North Minneapolis that is not good for them just once again,” council member LaTrisha Vetaw said during a press conference last month.

“Without Council member Ellison sitting on those committees, we have zero North Minneapolis representation on those committees. That’s not acceptable to the only other North side council member up here,” she added.

He Wants His Flights Paid For by the Taxpayers

Internal emails obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES reveal outgoing city council member Jeremiah Ellison asked, through an aide, to use city funds to pay for flights between Harvard and Minneapolis to attend city council meetings twice a month.

The City clerk denied it.

He wants to helicopter in from Harvard only for full council meetings while on a full fellowship at Harvard. He plans to keep his job just dropping in a couple times a month.

Ellison has long maintained that he can do both and that he’s still working full time from afar. But his decision surprised some.

“He cannot effectively helicopter in once in a while to vote on important city issues,” Linea Palmisano said in one meeting.

Ellison still earns his $110,000 salary from the city on top of a $57,000 stipend from Harvard.

“You’ll certainly see me at council meetings barring some kind of emergency,” Ellison told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux. “You’ll certainly see me at full council.”

But a review of council attendance records shows he’s missed five of the 11 meetings ever since he accepted the Harvard fellowship.

Ellison’s term ends in January.

Ellison Thinks the Truth Is a Hit Piece

In a string of text messages, Ellison called this report a “hit piece” and refused to do an interview unless 5 INVESTIGATES proved it was somehow in the public’s interest.

He also appeared to defend the travel request, saying it’s travel between his urban planning education and his urban planning-relevant job.