Classic Trump, Poses Euro Globalists by His Fight! Fight! Fight! Pic

After President Trump bumped portraits of George W. Bush and Barack Obama to a stairwell where nobody sees them, he replaced them with his Fight! Fight! Fight! photo. So, yesterday, with the resigned but mostly unhappy Euro Globalists posing for the family photo, Trump pointed it out and said, “That was not a great day!”

He made them look at the nicely blown-up photo.

“That was not a great day!” President @realDonaldTrump shows the European Leaders his Butler ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ painting pic.twitter.com/fGdBKhLjxj — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 18, 2025

It looks like the Euro globalists now understand the Russia-Ukraine war must end. They instead are focused on security guarantees with the Europeans taking the lead and the US playing a more distant role of backstop.

Ukrainian President Zelensky acknowledged he might have to cede or swap land.

They have to come around. Trump didn’t bend. They can’t do anything without the US, and that is their own doing.

Mark Carney wasn’t there despite sending $20 billion to Ukraine. He needs to shape up to get a seat at the table. He’s a tyrant.