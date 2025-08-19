Democrats Are Going for MAGA-Like Attention to Win in 2028

According to Axios, Democrats don’t know what they should stand for going into the 2028 elections. However, the current trends suggest they are coming up with their own version of a populist, anti-establishment, MAGA-like makeover.

Axios pointed to four trends that shape Democrats’ efforts to redo their image. They are now using YouTube and TikTok because MSM is losing its hold over liberals. Second is mood. Democrats want to brawl, so we have California Governor Newsom cursing and Representative Jasmine Crockett cursing and mocking Gov. Abbott for using a wheelchair. Then there is AI which Dems have been resisting. They will likely start using it. And lastly it’s the attention economy. They’re going for bold as in Zohran Mamdani and Omar Fateh, a couple of communists with a serious Islamist bent. That’s bold for sure.

One of the authors of the Axios article, Marc Caputo says they may look at [commie] Mamdani as the Democrat version of Donald Trump. They see [Bolsheviks] AOC and Bernie drawing large crowds. They get attention.

Democrats realize they have to communicate differently. They want to imitate MAGA energy as the hardcore leftists have. More Mamdani’s and AOCs?

Alex Brusewitz, a top Trump digital adviser, uses podcasts extremely well and isn’t at all worried about Democrats copying him. He says it only works with a charismatic candidate, not ones who are “boring, stiff and scripted. “

Axios said an example of their new MAGA energy is their “ferocious response” to Texas redistricting. That may be, but it mostly had the opposite effect. It brought to the forefront how unfairly Democrats have redistricted over the decades and how appropriate the Texas redistricting is. The Texas districts in question have turned Republican and have no representation. We can’t have that because four of the five are majority minority. To do nothing would be racial discrimination.

While Democrats are looking to stage things differently, maybe they should give up staging everything and look at their rotten policies. Finding policies that matter to people and that will be effective would be a better way for them to go.