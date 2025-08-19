New America First Rules for Immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security will apply President Trump’s America First policy to immigration benefits. New rules instruct officers to look for “anti-American” behavior in migrants’ backgrounds before allowing them to upgrade their legal status.

Under the new policy, shared first with The Washington Times, espousing antisemitism, posting anti-American rhetoric or expressing common cause with terrorist organizations will now be considered an “overwhelmingly negative factor” when U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services rules on an applicant’s case.

It is hard to believe that has to be put in writing but it does.

The agency said it is also expanding its rules to encourage officers to scour social media looking for anti-American activities.

Does this mean we can finally deport some of these terror-tied ‘immigrants’ like Mahmoud Khalil and some of these anti-American professors at Columbia like Zohran Mamdani’s father. How about getting rid of Zohran and his doppelganger in Minneapolis, Omar Fateh?