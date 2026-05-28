Cleaning the Stables: How Trump Gets Rid of RINOs

Donald Trump is not just winning elections—he is remaking the Republican Party into one that actually delivers for American voters. The old GOP of endless compromise and backroom deals is being replaced by a fighting force committed to America First. At the heart of this transformation is a ruthless but necessary house-cleaning: the systematic elimination of RINOs – Republicans In Name Only – from Congress.

For years, too many GOP lawmakers drifted into the same swamp as their Democratic colleagues. They stopped fighting for the people and started serving the usual suspects: defense contractors, Big Pharma, Big Oil, and the globalist elite. Partisan labels faded as they protected their own perks, their consulting gigs, and their cozy relationships across the aisle. In the first Trump term, these RINOs were everywhere—sabotaging border security, slow-walking appointments, and quietly undermining the president’s agenda. Why? Because real change threatened their comfortable bromance with Democrats and the lucrative interests that funded them.

Those days are over. Trump’s second term began with a far stronger, younger, and fiercely loyal team. No more establishment holdovers quietly working against the boss. The president learned the hard lessons of 2017-2021 and prepared accordingly. Now MAGA is turning its sights on Capitol Hill itself.

The results are already dramatic. In Texas, four-term Senator John Cornyn, the ultimate Washington insider, got crushed in the Republican primary runoff on May 26. Cornyn’s record of quiet betrayal spoke volumes: he criticized Trump’s response to the January 6 Capitol riot, publicly doubted Trump’s chances in 2024, and helped negotiate a bipartisan gun-control bill after Uvalde that Trump rightly slammed as a gift to Democrats. When the chips were down, Cornyn was never all in on the America First agenda. Enter Ken Paxton, the battle-tested Texas Attorney General and unapologetic MAGA warrior. Trump endorsed him late but decisively. Paxton, who has fought tooth and nail for border security, election integrity, and against the deep state, won in a landslide. Texas Republicans just traded an establishment fixture for a proven fighter.

The purge is not limited to the Senate. In Kentucky’s Fourth District, Rep. Thomas Massie, long a thorn in Trump’s side, lost his primary to Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein. Massie built a reputation for independence and local loyalty, voting against foreign aid packages and criticizing certain Trump policies. Yet even he could not withstand the MAGA wave. This race became the most expensive House primary in history, with over $32 million poured into ads. Much of it came from outside groups like pro-Israel PACs and Trump-aligned super PACs, hammering Massie for his record. The spending scandal has fueled controversy: critics say the money wasn’t just for support but for “soiling” a man with deep roots in his district. Massie lost roughly 45-55 percent, not a blowout, but a clear signal that even principled mavericks must align with the America First mission or step aside.

Even Senate Majority Leader John Thune has faced scrutiny. While he has called the SAVE America Act “common sense” and promised floor time, hardliners note his reluctance to nuke the filibuster or force the issue on nationwide voter ID and proof of citizenship, measures Democrats fiercely oppose. In the new GOP, half-measures from leadership will no longer be tolerated.

Yes, the Massie case stands out as more complicated than a simple RINO takedown. His supporters argue he delivered for Kentucky and stuck to constitutional principles. Yet the broader pattern is unmistakable and overwhelmingly positive. MAGA is not destroying the party; it is purifying it. By replacing careerists with loyalists who actually deliver: secure borders, election integrity, economic nationalism, and common sense—Trump is building a Congress that will finally back up its promises.

The RINO era is ending. The America First era is just beginning. And the voters are cheering every step of the purge.

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Mike Robertson is a U.S. domestic and foreign policy analyst and commentator, with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in some of the toughest neighborhoods. You may follow him on X at @Mike_for_MAGA and on Reddit.

Mike Robertson, a Midwest native born in ’76 in rural Indiana, kicked off his career chasing justice after snagging a criminal justice degree from Purdue University. He pounded the pavement as a cop in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and South Bend, tackling everything from street crime to community patrols, always gravitating back to those quieter rural beats he loved.