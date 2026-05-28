California Passes a Law Making It Hard to Investigate Fraud

California passed the Stop Nick Shirley Act. Nick Shirley is a citizen journalist exposing widespread fraud, bankrupting the country. The act will help conceal corruption by preventing citizen journalists from exposing it. California is run by criminals pretending to be Democratic.

They don’t want citizen journalists they can’t control. If a citizen journalist shows up at a fake hospice immigrant center with a camera, for example, the pro-crime government will levy fines starting at $4,000.

These government types hate the 1st Amendment, which is under assault nonstop. It is unlawful to knowingly violate the 1st Amendment.

Nick Shirley writes:

California just voted to pass AB 2624, aka “The Stop Nick Shirley Act.” This bill puts journalists at civil risk for investigating fraud and makes it harder to expose fraud in “immigration support services,” including NGOs, nonprofits, and health care facilities that receive hundreds of millions from the state of California each year.

This bill would have made it criminal to expose fake hospices in LA or the Somali “learing center” in Minnesota if they then claim “reasonable fear” and the business owner gives a written demand not to post the video. [One fraudulent Somali group called their leaning center, the learing center]

Plain and simple, California is trying to make it harder to expose fraud and scare individuals from investigating fraud in their communities, as they could be sued for an injunction to remove the video + forced to pay their attorney fees + minimum $4,000 in damages.

The attorney general’s wife, Mia Bonta, created this bill and is now trying to make it law. How is this not a conflict of interest?

🚨 California just voted to pass AB 2624 aka “The Stop Nick Shirley Act”:

This bill puts journalists at civil risk for investigating fraud and makes it harder to expose fraud in “immigration support services,” including NGOs, nonprofits and health care facilities that receive… pic.twitter.com/8XLOkTGpku — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) May 26, 2026

The Bontas

The bill was authored by Bolshie Assemblywoman Mia Bonta (wife of another Bolshie, Attorney General Rob Bonta). Rob Bonta claims he has been investigating the fraud all along, but he hasn’t been, not in earnest. Lately, he has stepped up the arrests of a few but doesn’t address the core problem. He’s not a serious lawman. Bonta is serious about having all immigrants’ and illegal immigrants’ backs.

One-third of the nation’s hospice providers are in Los Angeles. Does anyone think that is legitimate?