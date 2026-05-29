Hochul Signs a Bill to Ban One of the Most Popular Handguns

On Wednesday, May 27, Gov. Kathy Hochul, like Wes Moore in Maryland, signed a bill that would ban the Glock. Bill S.9005C, which “enacts into law major components” of the state’s public protection and general government budget. In their distorted view, that translates into gun bans with serious issues of constitutionality. Late last week, the bill passed the Senate on a 39-22 vote. It was approved by the Assembly by a vote of 93-47.

She used the budget to pass this unconstitutional bill.

This bill bans an entire class of firearms, including most Glocks, and the 3D printing of guns and components. Specifically, the bill included language banning “convertible pistols.” This ban on commonly owned handguns includes any gun with a “cruciform trigger bar.”

Under this legislation, these guns are banned whether or not a conversion device is actually installed or even possessed. The switch device that can convert a pistol into a repeating firearm is already banned.

The legislation also included restrictions on 3D printing, requiring government permission to buy printers not equipped with blocking technology. Simply possessing digital files could subject individuals to harsh criminal penalties and potential civil penalties. They want to put people in prison for years and fine them.

The Legislature needed over a dozen extenders this year because it couldn’t manage an on-time budget despite having complete control of the state government. However, anti-gun politicians easily found time to attack law-abiding gun owners.

Obviously, this bill is probably unconstitutional. The NRA is already prepared to sue.