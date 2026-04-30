John Thune Won’t Save America or Permanently Block CBDCs

Reportedly, Senate Majority Leader John Thune will block a permanent ban on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in any and all legislation the House sends over. He also won’t push the SAVE America Act. John Thune, Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, and a few others are in the Senate to stop President Trump’s agenda. They are not Republicans.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., demanded on X that the temporary ban on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) be made permanent, citing the potential for government control. Senate Majority Leader Thune won’t do it. He also has no intention of passing the SAVE America Act or Voter ID.

As long as anti-agenda Republicans are in the Senate, there is no hope of codifying anything President Trump does via executive order. Our only hope is the Supreme Court, but that is limited.

Attention America: John Thune has said he will not support a CBDC ban in any of the legislation we send over. He also has said No Save America. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 29, 2026

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) also warned on X that the Senate has no intention of passing the Save America Act. Nor is there hope of mandating voter ID. We will remain on the honor system. Anything to the contrary is just for show. The Senate “lectured” the House, saying, “We don’t have time to, you know, use up our floor time on Voter ID.”

Luna added that “The Senate is going to be doing something called a show vote, meaning they are putting the Save America Act on the floor of the Senate, but they know it’s not gonna pass,” Rep. Luna. “The Senate literally just lectured us. Oh, we don’t have time to, you know, use up our floor time on voter ID. Literally one of the most important things in the country.”