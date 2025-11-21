Clinton Judge Bans IRS Sharing of Taxpayer Addresses with ICE

Federal judge Colleen Kohler Kotelly found that the Trump administration policy of sharing taxpayer information with ICE was “unlawful.”

She wrote in the 94-page ruling that the court “concludes that the plaintiffs have shown a substantial likelihood that the IRS’s adoption of the Address-Sharing Policy and the IRS’s subsequent sharing of taxpayer information with ICE were unlawful under the Administrative Procedure Act.

“Furthermore, plaintiffs have shown that the IRS’s disclosure of confidential taxpayer address information to ICE was contrary to law because it violated several provisions of internal Revenue Code.”

Kotelly, appointed by Bill Clinton, issued a TRO to ban the practice.

I don’t know if this is unlawful or not, I’m not a lawyer, but if we believed all these judges, we’d find President Trump can’t do anything. None of these judges had a problem with any of the lawless things Joe Biden did, such as opening our borders to hordes of unvetted from around the world.