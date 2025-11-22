President Trump’s Plan in Dealing with Zohran the Bolshevik

What is President Trump’s plan after his extremely pleasant response to his meeting with Zohran Mamdani? He went from saying Zohran wouldn’t get the $10 billion in federal funding to he’s going to do a good job. He recently called Zohran a “communist lunatic,” and Mamdani recently called Trump a “despot.” Trump now says he’d feel comfortable moving back to New York City with Mamdani as mayor.

President Trump said that he would “absolutely” feel comfortable moving back to his home of New York City under a Mamdani administration, saying, “We agree on a lot more than I would have thought … I want him to do a great job, and we’ll help him do a great job.” Protect Your Retirement... BUT Beware of Gold IRA Dealer Lies

Then he added, “I met with a man who’s a very rational person,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office following the private Friday afternoon meeting. “I met with a man who … really wants to see New York be great again.”

“I’ll really be cheering for him,” Trump added.

Mamdani described the meeting as “productive” and “focused on a place of shared admiration and love, which is New York City and the need to deliver affordability to New Yorkers.”

The only thing that comes to mind that makes sense is Trump is setting him up. He will give him a boost, and every opportunity, then if and when [when] he falls on his face, he won’t be able to blame Trump. That’s the strategy. I hope. He also doesn’t want people to move out of New York because that really is the end.

Trump is still funny:

LMFAO Zohran is asked if he still thinks President Trump is a “fascist.” President Trump then grabs his arm when he starts answering and says “that’s okay, you can just say yes.” Funniest President ever. pic.twitter.com/nfDZtVKHeR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 21, 2025

Not everyone is pleased.