Clinton Judge Denies Newsom's TRO Request to Stop Troops

M Dowling
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, a Clinton judge, temporarily turned down Newsom’s request for an emergency ruling that would have blocked federal troop deployment in Los Angeles.

He gave Trump until Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT to file a response to Newsom’s lawsuit (Newsom can file his response to Trump by Thursday at 12 p.m. EDT).

The Trump administration asked the judge to reject Newsom’s request and allow it to respond by Wednesday, calling Newsom’s attempt to block the deployment of federal troops “legally meritless.” The administration said it would jeopardize the safety of Homeland Security personnel and interfere with the government’s ability to carry out operations.

Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in a filing at the U.S. District Court for Northern California, requested the federal judge quickly block the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles. They argued the order is “unlawful” as there “is no invasion or rebellion” in the city and asking the judge to act by 4 p.m. EDT “to prevent immediate and irreparable harm.”

Pomade Newsom is a disgrace. He’s speaking up for criminal aliens.

Sights from L.A. on the fifth day of riots.


33 minutes ago

The numbers keep going up in support of getting the illegal filth out of our country.

So sad for Gavin the best friend’s wife banger.

