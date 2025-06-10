Clinton Judge Denies Newsom’s TRO Request to Stop Troops

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, a Clinton judge, temporarily turned down Newsom’s request for an emergency ruling that would have blocked federal troop deployment in Los Angeles.

He gave Trump until Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT to file a response to Newsom’s lawsuit (Newsom can file his response to Trump by Thursday at 12 p.m. EDT).

The Trump administration asked the judge to reject Newsom’s request and allow it to respond by Wednesday, calling Newsom’s attempt to block the deployment of federal troops “legally meritless.” The administration said it would jeopardize the safety of Homeland Security personnel and interfere with the government’s ability to carry out operations.

Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in a filing at the U.S. District Court for Northern California, requested the federal judge quickly block the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles. They argued the order is “unlawful” as there “is no invasion or rebellion” in the city and asking the judge to act by 4 p.m. EDT “to prevent immediate and irreparable harm.”

Pomade Newsom is a disgrace. He’s speaking up for criminal aliens.

Sights from L.A. on the fifth day of riots.

BREAKING: U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Breyer has DECLINED California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for a temporary restraining order blocking the deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles during the ongoing riots. Massive win! President Trump has… pic.twitter.com/BCeDn1pCn1 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 10, 2025

Last week, before the riots, I warned that the left has VIOLENCE in its heart right now. Looking at the news from abroad, I’m not feeling very good about being proven right. What we’re seeing in California is just a preview of what’s to come if we don’t grapple with left-wing… pic.twitter.com/JXAHg4QwHu — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 10, 2025

On the fifth day of the anti-government far-left insurrection in Los Angeles, rioters again are trying to besiege the same federal building in downtown. Federal officers are now mobilized and are moving quickly to make arrests of violent suspects. pic.twitter.com/z4On1PXWpb — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 10, 2025

If MAGA had done this they’d get 22 years in prison. But since it was a leftist rioter in Los Angeles they weren’t even arrested.pic.twitter.com/Mw5azNXJ1e — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 9, 2025

Local business owner goes scorched earth on the deranged anti-ICE rioters in LA: “This is ridiculous. This doesn’t look like they’re protesting for ICE or anything… Just looting the stores.”

pic.twitter.com/6zVrbNk520 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 10, 2025

