The DNC Is a Mess, David Hogg’s a Mess

Audio of a Zoom call with DNC head Ed Martin and his officers leaked to Politico. It has reportedly set off infighting. Martin, sounding a tad whiney in the call, complained about the little commie Vice Chair David Hogg. He told Hogg he’s “ruining” his career.

Didn’t Martin notice Hogg is a fraud who posed as a school shooting survivor? What did he expect?

“I’m just quite frustrated to be in this position, because what you’ve done, whether you like it or not or know it or not, David, is I’m trying to — no one knows who the hell I am, right?” Martin said on the call, apparently addressing Hogg, according to audio published by the news outlet.

“I’m trying to get my sea legs underneath me and actually develop any amount of credibility so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to, to put ourselves in a position to win,” he continued. “And again, I don’t think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to, so it’s really frustrating.”

Why didn’t they know Hogg’s only goal is to replace the lot of them with AOC clones. He couldn’t care less about keeping a Maxine Waters, or a Jamie Raskin in office.

Martin suggested he had considered stepping down as chair several months into his tenure. But he’s not according to recent comments.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he later said in a statement following the publication of the audio. “I took this job to fight Republicans, not Democrats. As I said when I was elected, our fight is not within the Democratic Party, our fight is and has to be solely focused on Donald Trump and the disastrous Republican agenda. That’s the work that I will continue to do every day.”

“We have a lot of work to do as a party, and Chair Martin is doing it,” said Stuart Appelbaum, a DNC associate chair, in a statement. “I have total confidence in his leadership.”

Hogg hasn’t said much except to blame Republicans who want to divide them. Many believe Hogg is the one who leaked the call.

