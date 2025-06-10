Terry Moran Is Out at ABC After Vile Stephen Miller Smears

ABC News first suspended Terry Moran, their senior correspondent, after his vile social media posts insulting Stephen Miller. Moran described Miller as a “world-class hater.”

Moran’s contract was set to expire this Friday, and ABC announced it will not be renewed.

He worked for ABC for 28 years, and the outlet only now realized he was a biased reporter. ABC wants to keep up the pretense that they are fair and unbiased.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran, and based on his recent post — which was a clear violation of ABC News policies — we have made the decision to not renew,” a network spokesman said in a statement. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

This is funny: “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism.”

Moran wrote on social media that Miller was a man “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred” which one can see “just by looking at him.” Moran added that Miller “eats his hate.”

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller,” Moran wrote on X early Sunday.

“It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater,” he added. “You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

Moran also went after Donald Trump.

Moran called Trump a “world-class hater” whose hatred is “his spiritual nourishment,” as he unhesitatingly spewed hate.

