Clips & Full Address of President Trump’s Savage Speech to the UN

President Trump took on the leaders of nations in the UN and told them the unvarnished truth. They are destroying their countries with illegal immigration, wars, vaccines, and climate change. He told them to turn back and spared no one.

The US is prosperous, we are trying to stop wars, and the feckless UN members had to take it as they sat stony-faced.

I don’t think the UN members can learn since they are all complicit. However, the people of these nations heard it.

I dread the two weeks the UN members run around the US because many are arrogant thugs.

Newsmax’s Finnerty did a thorough yet brief summary. It’s 13 minutes.

This is a four-minute clip of five key points in President Trump’s address: slamming the UN. Illegal immigration, the problem of a Palestinian state, buying Russian energy funding the war against themselves, Brazil interfering in the US’s free speech.

The full address: