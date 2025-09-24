Antifa Terrorizes Employees in a Federal Building in Oregon

Joe Biden said Antifa was just an “idea,” and Reuters said, “But the Trump administration has used the killing as a pretext to revive years-old plans to target left-wing groups they regard as being hostile to conservative views.” CNN wrote, CNN calls Antifa a “nebulous far-left anti-fascist group that is more an ideology than a formal group.”

The fools writing the aforementioned are in league with the domestic Terrorists.

The non-organization “idea” of loosely connected, leaderless, freakish fascists of Antifa are now terrorizing Eugene, Oregon, federal office workers to protest ICE.

The domestic terrorists, who are just an “idea.” blocked the entrances/exits, pounding on doors and windows. Sources inside said employees had to find alternative exits.

I hope I didn’t offend anyone. I really had much worse things to say.

Antifa terrorists have descended on federal building in Eugene, Oregonpic.twitter.com/Dm8JwGVZZ3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 24, 2025

This is the Antifa direct action I am covering: pic.twitter.com/YlMGdFJoCh — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) September 23, 2025