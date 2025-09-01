The Persecution of Tommy Robinson

I began writing about the persecution of British journalist Tommy Robinson several years ago during President Trump’s first term in office (2017-2021). An article I wrote in July 2019, “The Humanitarian Hoax of Tommy Robinson’s Conviction: The Death of Free Speech,” became Hoax 38: The Humanitarian Hoax of Tolerism, in my 2020 release, The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with ‘Kindness’ (pp. 169-173).

The importance of Tommy Robinson cannot be exaggerated or overstated. Tommy Robinson is the Everyman who represents decency, and the unified voices of millions of men and women around the world who have two explicit demands. First, that their western governments uphold the Judeo-Christian values and norms upon which their nations were founded. Second, that their governments reject the anti-western values and norms of sharia-compliant Muslim immigrants who are inundating and destabilizing their countries.

We are a world at war: Globalism vs. Nationalism. Demography is destiny, and the globalist elite are waging war on independent nation states by tactically using Islamic population jihad to overwhelm and collapse western countries from within, in order to strategically impose globalism’s own dystopian, planetary Unistate. I am reposting my July 2019 article so that we can examine the politics and policy changes made in the last six years and determine the progress of globalism’s War on Nationalism.

The Humanitarian Hoax of Tommy Robinson’s Conviction: The Death of Free Speech – hoax 38

Linda Goudsmit

July 10, 2019

The Humanitarian Hoax is a deliberate and deceitful tactic of presenting a destructive policy as altruistic. The humanitarian huckster presents himself as a compassionate advocate when in fact he is the disguised enemy.

The conviction of journalist Tommy Robinson is a humanitarian hoax that has destroyed free speech in England and threatens free speech worldwide. What does this have to do with America?

Tommy Robinson is a British journalist who has been reporting on Muslim rape gangs throughout England that have been raping little English school girls with impunity for decades. The savagery of their acts, and that British authorities are covering up this massive atrocity against the innocent, is extremely destabilizing to British society. Civilized people reject the protection of perpetrators at the expense of victims.

For civilized people, Tommy Robinson is the heroic whistleblower who exposed the horror of Muslim rape gangs and their unspeakable acts of barbarity in England. British society experiences enormous confusion and cognitive dissonance because British authorities protect Muslim rape gangs and embolden them by prohibiting the reporting of their heinous acts of savagery. Why is this happening?

Let’s sort this out by examining the reasons in numerical order.

1. Tolerism

Tolerism is defined by Howard Rotberg in his 2014 book, Tolerism: The Ideology Revealed, as “excessive leniency to opinions of certain groups, and excessive intolerance to the opinions of other groups.” Rotberg explains that the breakdown of Western society is a direct result of Leftist tolerists who insist that tolerance is more valuable than justice.

The once free Britain has reduced itself to a dhimmi nation by tolerating its sharia compliant Muslim population at the expense of its native Christian population. Make no mistake, there is an Islamic religious war being waged worldwide that seeks to eliminate competing religions and establish a global Islamic caliphate ruled by religious sharia law. Britain’s leaders are tolerists insisting that tolerating Muslim rape gangs in the name of cultural diversity is more important than justice for its victims. Tolerism is Britain’s fatally flawed political ideology providing victory to the Muslim Brotherhood, the multi-national organization that has declared Islamic religious war on the West.

Anyone who still questions the global intentions of the Muslim Brotherhood should read its 1991 An Explanatory Memorandum: From the Archives of the Muslim Brotherhood in America the general strategic goals for the group in North America.

Populism rejects the twisted logic of political tolerism and embraces the commonsense warning of Austrian/British 20th century philosopher Sir Karl Popper:

If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. . .. We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.

The British court’s decision values tolerance over justice. Why would they do that?

2. Leftist/Islamist Alliance

In America the Leftist/Islamist alliance is trying to destabilize and overthrow duly elected populist President Donald Trump [[45]. POTUS is the consummate whistleblower in America, exposing the staggering malfeasance of the Washington swamp and the Leftists, Islamists, and globalists who live there.

Leftists in America ignore, “Islamic tenets of misogyny, homophobia, antisemitism, pedophilia, gang raping non-Muslim little girls, female genital mutilation, and wife beating as long as these sharia-compliant Muslims are anti-American anti-Trumpers. Any anti-American anti-Trump Islamist is welcomed into the Leftist tribe because they are all warriors in the Culture War against America. America-first President Donald Trump is the existential enemy of the Culture War and the target of the Leftist/Islamist alliance.”

In England, the Labor party is equivalent to the Leftist Democrat party in America, both prefer globalism to national sovereignty. In England, the Labor/Islamist alliance is trying to destabilize England and create chaos to subvert the will of the people and stop the implementation of BREXIT.

So, what do President Trump [45] and journalist Tommy Robinson have in common? Tommy Robinson is the whistleblower in England and an existential enemy of the leftist Labor party that prefers tolerism to justice.

Everyman Tommy Robinson and President Trump [45] are claiming, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.

3. Tolerism vs Justice

What is the goal of tolerism in England and America? Why do Leftists in America and Labor in England ignore the obvious violations of the laws and norms in their Judeo-Christian countries and surrender their culture to the savagery and barbarism of Islamic sharia norms?

Tolerism is a paradox because tolerists selectively decide what to tolerate. Whistleblowing and truth-telling about Muslim rape gangs is not tolerated––it is criminalized. So, a two-tier system of justice is established that prohibits anti-Muslim speech and protects anti-Christian and antisemitic speech. Why?

If you want to know the motive, look at the result. The effect of this egregious double standard is that anti-Christian burning of churches, and antisemitism including defacing synagogues is rampant and unpunished in England. If the British courts continue to protect sharia compliant Muslim perpetrators and their criminal acts at the expense of native Britains, social chaos will result. Remember, seismic social change requires social chaos.

Everyman Tommy Robinson and President Trump [45], each in his own way, is exposing the truth of tolerism and its global anti-American, anti-British attacks on our sovereignty and shared Judeo-Christian norms. Their separate efforts continue to unravel the ongoing deceitful multi-national efforts fomenting the social chaos necessary to impose a globalized New World Order.

Sir Karl Popper warned us about tolerism. George Orwell warned us that, “During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.”

4. Freedom of Speech

Every tyrannical regime the world has ever known begins its reign of terror by eliminating freedom of speech. Lenin did it, Trotsky did it, Hitler did it, now Leftists in England and in America are doing it by disingenuously relabeling free speech as hate speech. There is no freedom without freedom of speech which is why speech is universally the first freedom eliminated by despots.

The same tolerist Culture War being waged against America by the Leftist/Islamist alliance is attacking England. Leftism and Islamism have common cause to destroy the status quo even though their ultimate objectives will make them inevitable enemies. The Islamists are fighting for a global religious Islamic caliphate. The Leftists/Labor are fighting to destroy the national sovereignty and cultural identities of their respective countries in preparation for socialism in America, and a unified European State in England.

The irony, of course, is that members of the Leftist/Labor/Islamist alliance are all useful idiots for the globalist elite who finance and foment their lawlessness. The alliance members are just too arrogant to realize they are participating in their own destruction.

Seismic social change requires social chaos. The Leftist/Labor/Islamic alliances in the United States and England are providing the necessary social chaos for the globalists who fully intend to impose a New World Order––an internationalized planetary Unistate ruled by themselves under the lethally corrupt auspices of the United Nations. There is no humanitarianism in the conviction of whistleblower Tommy Robinson. His conviction is part of the coordinated attack on free speech and a free and sovereign England imposed by the globalist elite using tolerism and the unholy Labor/Islamist alliance.

July 8, 2019, will be recorded as the day free speech died in Britain, the day Tommy Robinson was convicted for reporting the crime of Muslim rape gangs in England. The only law that Tommy Robinson broke was the Islamic supremacist sharia law forbidding criticism of Islam. Islamic sharia law does not consider the raping of little English school girls to be a crime––the prohibition is against criticizing and reporting it. England has reduced itself to a grotesque dhimmi nation willing to sacrifice its own little girls and boys in a globalist power grab that requires social chaos.

The humanitarian hoax of tolerism that convicted Tommy Robinson must not be allowed to silence him permanently. Hopefully, populist President Donald Trump [45] will grant Tommy Robinson humanitarian asylum in the United States where he can continue to expose the realities of an Islamicized England. Britain is, after all, the proverbial canary in the expansionist Islamist coal mine.

In fact, President Trump 45 did not grant Tommy Robinson political asylum, and for the last six years Tommy Robinson has been arrested, persecuted, prosecuted, and imprisoned in England. Why? What is his crime? Tommy Robinson tells the inconvenient truth about active Muslim rape gangs being protected by Britain’s progressive governments for decades.

Tommy Robinson is the once and future paradigm of political prisoning in Britain. He is a victim of the two-tier system of political justice in western countries where leftist/globalist progressive governments protect anti-western sharia-compliant immigrants at the expense of law-abiding citizens.

In 2025, President Trump 47 is busy dismantling the radical, anti-American, leftist/globalist progressive capture of America’s government institutions implemented by the Obama/Biden administrations. It is a Herculean task that is being vigorously opposed by the enemies of American freedom.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced on August 12, 2025, that the Trump administration is advancing plans to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, citing its ties to Hamas and other extremist factions. Recognition of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization is one of the most important initiatives in reestablishing our Judeo-Christian infrastructure, protecting our constitution, and preserving our national sovereignty.

The innocence of children is being attacked by Muslim rape gangs in England, by anti-American Marxist indoctrination in progressive American government schools, by progressive policies in Canada, and by progressive enemies of the State in Israel. Everything is connected, and the globalist elite are swinging progressivism’s coordinated wrecking ball to collapse western civilization by destroying its Judeo-Christian infrastructure, including its morality which protects the individual, individual sovereignty, the innocence of children, and the sovereignty of the nation state.

Tommy Robinson is Everyman’s commitment to the protection of children living in western nations. We in America are not in the business of telling the communist and sharia-compliant nations of the world how to live their lives, but we can and must protect Western civilization first by protecting the innocence of its children. We are living in an era of stupefying universal deceit when even the existence of objective reality is being challenged. We are at a turning point in history. We the people in America, in Britain, in Canada, and in Israel, can resurrect our nations and save our souls by making our countries moral again.

Globalism is a replacement ideology, and its incremental progress is toward establishment of the globalist elite’s dystopian world government, where individual and national sovereignty is replaced with planetary feudalism. In the globalist Unistate the people’s future is humanity’s feudal past. The globalist war is a war of attrition. My generation of American patriots is dying. My children’s generation of millennials is transitional. It is my grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are the primary targets of the globalist elite. And it is the globalist elite who are funding and fomenting worldwide proxy wars to destroy the innocence of the western world’s precious children.

Make no mistake, the rape of little English school girls is the key to understanding the globalist elite and their wrecking ball, and Tommy Robinson is globalism’s existential enemy in England. Muslim rape gangs are funded, fomented, and protected by the globalist elite, because the globalist elite are in the business of soul murder. Any society that can ignore the intentional destruction of innocent children is already dead. But the English people can Make Britain Moral Again (MBMA), the Americans can Make America Moral Again (MAMA), the Canadians can Make Canada Moral Again (MCMA), and the Israelis can Make Israel Moral Again (MIMA).

We the people of the world must stand together and say NO! We are the mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, uncles, aunts, friends, and neighbors who must protect the innocence of children. We are the family of man who must stand together and fight for the children, because the children cannot protect themselves. Elon Musk is correct––Tommy Robinson is the key to understanding the entire globalist megalomaniacal scheme to impose one world government––and it is not just Britain’s soul that is in lockdown. America’s soul is teetering on collapse. The western world must recognize that progressivism’s multiculturalism is the seismic humanitarian hoax that advances globalism’s population jihad, population replacement, the destruction of children’s innocence, and western societal collapse––one rape at a time.

We must reject progressivism’s moral relativism and state unequivocally: Right and wrong exist. Raping little girls and boys is simply wrong. It is wrong anywhere and everywhere and anytime it happens in the world. Period. Now, that wasn’t so hard, was it?

***********************************************

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is is available in paperback, hardback, and ebook formats on barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, and directly from Ingram in paperback.