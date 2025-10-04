Clown World Awards John Kasich the Cuck of the Year Award

The postman’s son, for living in the past when RINOs roamed the political landscape, wins the Cuck of the Year award!

John Kasich, son of a postman, and Neville Chamberlain’s doppelgänger, warns conservatives to imagine if the roles were reversed: “If a Democrat gets elected, what are they going to do to their Republican enemies? We’ve got to stop this. It’s a spiral. There will be hell to pay on the other side.”

I can not only imagine it. I saw it with my own eyes. Democrats will do it anyway. All we can do is try to dismantle their radical network and funding, and punish those who deserve it so they think twice next time.

As The Federalist’s Sean Davis wrote, “John Kasich lives in a fantasy land where the last decade never happened. Democrats tried to overthrow Trump, ban him from social media, throw him off the ballot, bankrupt him, imprison him, and kill him. We all witnessed it. Except for Kasich, apparently.”

Article III’s Mike Davis said, “John Kasich (who?) is such a cuck.Embarrassing.”