Clown World Boot Kissers

By
M Dowling
-
3
36

Clown World liberal woman kisses the boots of black men because, as a white woman, she’s guilty of all the problems facing black men. It’s clown world, so this makes sense. You have to wonder how this woman got as far in life as she has.

We will let the memes speak for us.

She’s not original. It’s a clown thing. Watch the pastor.

Here’s the Chick-fil-A CEO:


Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
17 minutes ago

The most fanatical and dangerous members of the Red Guard during China’s Cultural Revolution were young women and in our time it’s the AWFL’s (Affluent White Female Liberals) who realize they have nothing of value to offer society.

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.” – George Orwell, 1984

0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
49 minutes ago

I wonder what she would do for them behind closed doors, since she is so willing to humiliate herself in public.

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
3 minutes ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

I apologize as this will be vulgar but a white woman like that, I would bet you thousands of dollars she has group sex with those black men.

0
Reply
