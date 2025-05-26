Clown World Boot Kissers

Clown World liberal woman kisses the boots of black men because, as a white woman, she’s guilty of all the problems facing black men. It’s clown world, so this makes sense. You have to wonder how this woman got as far in life as she has.
Liberal white woman kisses the boots of black men because of her ‘white guilt.’
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 26, 2025
We will let the memes speak for us.
— Larry Dean McWethy (@larry_mcwethy) May 26, 2025
— Guns Addict (@GunsAddict) May 26, 2025
— Linda G (@FancyABQ) May 26, 2025
It's okay to be a White pic.twitter.com/Zr8ZmoJiZc
— Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) May 25, 2025
— Reliable Hearsay (@ReliableHearsay) May 26, 2025
I do not care who’s wearing the boots…why in the hell should I feel guilt…over my DNA? pic.twitter.com/d0DUh7fkE3
— Disheartened JD Patriot in (@JaneDoe35997683) May 26, 2025
She’s not original. It’s a clown thing. Watch the pastor.
Pastor washes black kids feet as he apologizes for white historypic.twitter.com/6erhZguMoh
— Christcuck Pastors (@Christcucks2) April 17, 2025
Here’s the Chick-fil-A CEO:
Video resurfaces of former Chick-fil-A boss Dan Cathy suggesting white people should get on their hands and knees to shine black people’s shoes for all the racism that plagues our country. pic.twitter.com/ESYGIMVIFF
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 31, 2023
The most fanatical and dangerous members of the Red Guard during China’s Cultural Revolution were young women and in our time it’s the AWFL’s (Affluent White Female Liberals) who realize they have nothing of value to offer society.
“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.” – George Orwell, 1984
I wonder what she would do for them behind closed doors, since she is so willing to humiliate herself in public.
I apologize as this will be vulgar but a white woman like that, I would bet you thousands of dollars she has group sex with those black men.