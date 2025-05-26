Scott Pelley: Angry, Unhinged Commencement Speech

Most arrogant and supercilious Scott Pelley scolded Donald Trump during the commencement speech at the Woke Wake Forest commencement today. He sounds like he’s describing Democrats.

“But in this moment, this moment, this morning, our sacred rule of law is under attack,” Pelley pontificated.” Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack and insidious fear is reaching through our schools, our businesses, our homes and into our private thoughts.

“The fear to speak in America. Power can rewrite history with grotesque false narratives. They can make criminals heroes and heroes criminals, power can change the definition of the words we use to describe reality. Diversity is now described as illegal. Equity is to be shunned. Inclusion is a dirty word. This is an old playbook, my friends. There’s nothing new in this,” Pelley said.

CBS/60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley raged at Trump in angry, unhinged commencement address at Wake Forest: “In this moment, this morning, our sacred rule of law is under attack. Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack.” “And… pic.twitter.com/v8hagfQjbT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 26, 2025

Who are doing their level best to take away our free speech? And who likes criminal aliens so much that they will fight to the death to keep them in the United States?

Pelley is pretending Donald Trump is the reason mainstream journalism is dead. They killed themselves.

How did they do it? Let me count the ways.

Pelley is a CBS/60 Minutes ‘reporter’. That’s the fake news show that altered Kamala Harris’s interview to make a bad interview sound reasonable. President Trump sued them and they have considered settling.

The part about DEI is really interesting. We have been complaining about how they redefine words and it has ruined them. DEI is a Marxist distortion of the words. Equity means anything but equal. It means people of their choosing are more equal than others.

Democrats rewrite history to further their narrative. George Floyd isn’t a career criminal who deals drugs and holds a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach. He’s a hero, an idol.

All illegal aliens are wonderful. They didn’t open the borders. The borders are secure.

The Charlottesville lie that Trump was bragging about all the nice Nazis during the riot in Charlottesville is another rewrite.

The all-time favorite is Joe Biden is sharp, very sharp, sharp as a tack. He’s focused, he’s bright. Alert, sound, best Biden ever, and no one can diagnose his mental capacity which is clearly great.

Biden wasn’t sharp ever, and he certainly isn’t now. They lied to cover up his dementia and want to blame Donald Trump for the repercussions.

They weaponized their power as reporters.

Where was the media when these Democrats said this:

Joe Biden is sharp as a tact supercut. None of these people should still have a job on TV. pic.twitter.com/nd856DI1yi — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 15, 2025

