Clown World Break: LA Lib Worries About Vegetable Pickers

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

~ The Declaration of Independence, 1776

True patriotism, a man supporting your country consistently and your government when it deserves it. ~ Mark Twain

Only in America, can someone start with nothing and achieve the American dream that’s the greatness of this country. ~ Raphael Cruz.

America is the only country in the world where you can burn the flag but can’t tear the tag off the mattress. ~ Jackie Mason

America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. ~ Abraham Lincoln

“Where liberty is, there is my country.” ~ Ben Franklin

“Uncontrolled immigration threatens to deconstruct the nation we grew up in and convert America into a conglomeration of peoples with almost nothing in common — not history, heroes, language, culture, faith, or ancestors. Balkanization beckons.” – Pat Buchanan