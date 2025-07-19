Clown World Break: LA Lib Worries About Vegetable Pickers

By
M Dowling
-
0
5

There is a lot of money to be made in the mental health industry. This lady thinks wealthy people won’t get vegetables any longer and will have to clean their own dishes without the millions of illegal aliens who poured in over the past four years. What did rich people do before the invasion? Pick their own vegetables?

So, she sees illegal labor doing the lowly jobs of cleaning and picking.

Watch:

