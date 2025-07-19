Union Calls for Probe Into Cancellation of Colbert’s Propaganda Show

The Writers Guild of America is calling on New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate CBS’ cancellation of “The [Propaganda] Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” accusing the network’s parent company of attempting to bribe President Donald Trump amid a high-stakes corporate merger, The Hill reported.

The show isn’t even cancelled until next May. Anything could happen.

In a statement, the Guild questioned whether the cancellation was designed to benefit Paramount Global, CBS’ parent company, which recently settled a lawsuit filed by Trump and is pursuing a $28 billion merger with Skydance that requires regulatory approval.

“Given Paramount’s recent capitulation to President Trump in the CBS News lawsuit, the Writers Guild of America has significant concerns that The Late Show’s cancelation is a bribe, sacrificing free speech to curry favor with the Trump Administration as the company looks for merger approval,” the Guild said.

What a complete waste of tax dollars.

The Washington Post noted that Colbert criticized his own network on air over the $16 million settlement with Donald Trump. They seem to think the cancellation was a political payback. WaPo then pretended Colbert’s material tended “to be bog-standard anti-Trump stuff.”

It wasn’t bog-standard; it was vile. He also promoted every left-wing initiative, such as mandatory vaccination with experimental drugs.

Colbert is very unfunny. He’s just a propagandist.

As if that isn’t stupid enough, listen to Charlamagne concoct his crazy theory.