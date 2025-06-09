Clown World Travels to LA to Discuss the Not “Real Riots”

During an interview with Markwayne Mullin, CNN’s Dana Bash insisted that the riots in LA aren’t real riots. Sen. Mullin (R-OK) responded calmly to her bald-faced lie.

She doesn’t think it’s a “real riot,” and repeated lies about it being under control.

“Talk is cheap, especially when you have video,” Mullin said.

Multiple reports confirm that property damage and violence escalated Saturday evening, leading President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard.

Mullin criticized the behavior of the rioters, many waving flags of their nations as they committed violence.

“They were literally out there protesting, carrying a foreign flag,” Mullin said.

"Words are cheap, especially when you have video" Sen. Mullin (R-OK) pushes back on CNN's Dana Bash saying LA riot was not a riot and was "under control"

Democrats are going with the line that it only became a riot after the troops arrived, and it’s mostly peaceful. Karen Bass blames ICE and the administration.

LA Mayor blames ICE and Trump for riots—not the violent illegal alien mobs attacking her city. Radical far-left Mayor Karen Bass is now pushing the narrative that federal immigration enforcement—not the mobs ransacking Los Angeles—is to blame.

Tom Homan was asked to respond and he quite clearly agrees with the deployment of troops.

If people didn’t want troops in California, Homan says, “Then they should have taken action in the last two days while the city burned.”

As for Governor Newsom, “I mean, he waited over two days for all of this violence to say he had an unlawful assembly.

“I was there when 1,000 protesters were surrounding the Federal Building, breaching that Federal Building, putting our officers at risk.

“It was out of control.”

“So I support President Trump’s on deploying the National Guard.

“If they fail to control that city and we’re there, we’re going to do everything we can to protect our buildings, protect our officers, so calling up the National Guard I think is the right thing to do.

“I was on the ground, Governor Newsom wasn’t.”

Tom Homan slams Newsom and unequivocally backs Trump's National Guard deployment — "I was on the ground, Governor Newsom wasn't" Appearing on MSNBC, Homan was asked to respond to those that claim calling up the National Guard is making things worse.



Videos via Vigilant Fox

It’s not this lunatic and his ilk causing problems, it’s ICE and Trump.

24-year-old lunatic in Los Angeles explains why he desecrates the American flag during the anti-ICE riots.

It’s mostly peaceful.

If it wasn't for X, people would think the riots in Los Angeles California were 'mostly peaceful'

Donald Trump Responded.

We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California. If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated. The very incompetent “Governor,” Gavin Newscum, and “Mayor,” Karen Bass, should be saying, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.” Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren’t needed, and that these are “peaceful protests.” Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know. We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

