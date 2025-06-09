Gov. Newsom Sues to Block the National Guard

California’a far-left governor Gavin Newsom will sue Donald Trump this morning. He hopes to block the deployment of the National Guard.. This is after nights of violent protests, mostly by illegal aliens.

The violence began when ICE attempted to arrest criminal aliens in the city, the sanctuary city of Los Angeles in the sanctuary state of California. The mobs attacked the officers. Some were locked in a store while a thousand screaming lunatics threatened from outside.

Newsom told MSNBC that the challenge will be based on him not giving consent for the Guard in his state. He, along with his comrades in the party and media, are now saying that Donald Trump has created the conditions you see on TV tonight.

“Donald Trump has created the conditions you see on your TV tonight. He’s exacerbated the conditions; he’s, you know, lit the proverbial match; he’s putting fuel on this fire, ever since he announced he was taking over the National Guard — an illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act,” Newsom said. “And we’re going to test that theory with a lawsuit tomorrow.”

It’s like listening to a demon:

Trump wants this chaos. Newsom and Trump are now in a pissing contest as Newsom vows to sue Trump for violating California's sovereignty by calling in the National Guard without consulting him or coordinating with LA Mayor Bass.

Undoubtedly, he will find a judge who will tell Trump he can’t move the military. As James Woods says, “We imported the third world, and now we’ve become the third world.” True.

"We imported the third world, and now we've become the third world."

