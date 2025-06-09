The media really knows how to report on a situation from a unique perspective. Where most people see a mob of radicals destroying other people’s property, this ABC reporter sees a “bunch of people having fun” watching cars burn like a slew of pyromaniacs.

I don’t have to tell you the media is worthless as reporters of fact.

I cannot believe this is real. ABC reporter says not to bring in law enforcement to the LA riots because “it’s just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”pic.twitter.com/OlgBo4Pj1I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2025

They’re peaceful, mostly peaceful, peaceful people, and some people are upset.

They’re actually trying to do the “mostly peaceful” thing again. Unbelievably stupid, but okay journos, here you go: A big, stupid supercut of CNN (and also a little MSNBC) calling this violent, anti-American insurrection/riot “peaceful.” pic.twitter.com/TDEu23P6HN — Bill D’Agostino (@Banned_Bill) June 8, 2025

One or two people might act up. It happens in the workplace, says Maxine Waters. [How many of you have this happen in their workplace.]

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Maxine Waters is doubling down, claiming the LA riots were mostly peaceful. CNN: “Some police officers were assaulted, and some vehicles were damaged in the process. So there has been some violence out there, right?” WATERS: Well, it’s okay cause that was… pic.twitter.com/nokFxh0Iti — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

