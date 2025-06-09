Just a Bunch of People Having Fun, Watching Cars Burn

M Dowling
The media really knows how to report on a situation from a unique perspective. Where most people see a mob of radicals destroying other people’s property, this ABC reporter sees a “bunch of people having fun” watching cars burn like a slew of pyromaniacs.

I don’t have to tell you the media is worthless as reporters of fact.

They’re peaceful, mostly peaceful, peaceful people, and some people are upset.

One or two people might act up. It happens in the workplace, says Maxine Waters. [How many of you have this happen in their workplace.]


Saltherring
Saltherring
14 minutes ago

I would not doubt but that 10% of California’s population is foreign invaders. I hope Trump’s people are taking ample video and still shots of the worst of these, as this would make it much easier to identify, apprehend and deport the invaders and to prosecute all (foreign and domestic) criminals. I hope these rioters make the mistake of thinking the Trump administration is no different than the ‘catch and release’ Obongo/Bidumb pukes.

