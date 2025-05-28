Clown World Travels to South Africa to Hear the Liberation Song

In South Africa, when you sing Kill the Boer, and the Boer (in this case, white farmers) are killed, it’s a liberation song. President Ramaphosa continues to go with that one no matter how unbelievable it is. The US media likes that nonsensical excuse also.

In the case of the US media, they do it because they are still going with the ‘Trump is orange man bad who can do nothing right.’

According to Ramaphosa, Kill the Boer, is just a struggle song or a liberation song. Looks like the only ones struggling are the alleged Boer, who they claim are colonizers. Many have been there for a hundred years.

How would things go if the white people started singing about killing the black South Africans?

They think we’re stupid.

“USA will not dictate if we arrest Malema… Kill the Boer is a struggle song”.- Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. pic.twitter.com/6dBYZSt1Gr — Typical African (@Joe__Bassey) May 27, 2025

Kill the Boer isn’t a statement just because they sing it to audiences of 100,000 and then Boer are killed. It’s “art.”

The Afrikaners don’t see it as art.

His Excellency, President Thabo Mbeki on “Kill the Boer”. pic.twitter.com/oJngvrFGq3 — Fighter (@NalediChirwa) May 24, 2025

May 22nd:

Para quem não viu o vídeo, aí está.

"KILL THE BOER" (Mate os fazendeiros brancos).

Um estádio inteiro cantando junto.

A mídia mente, mas nós mostramos a verdade. pic.twitter.com/EMcMGPWY8a — Rafael Fontana (@RafaelFontana) May 22, 2025

May 25th:

EFF leader Julius Malema at a rally today in SA: "Kill the Boer, kiII the farmer" pic.twitter.com/QM2euzMndS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 25, 2025

This does not seem like a good idea:

WATCH: High School Students singing a struggle song “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” in a classroom in 1990. pic.twitter.com/N52HU1HTVJ — PSAFLIVE (@PSAFLIVE) May 28, 2025

Facts:

CNN is really trying to argue that the 'Kill the Boer' South Africa song is just 'reigniting conversation' and that there's no evidence of white people being targeted. White farmers are being murdered at 1500% higher than the regular population. @RubinReport pic.twitter.com/F6GEFANyds — The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) May 28, 2025

