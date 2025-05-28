Clown World Travels to South Africa to Hear the Liberation Song

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

In South Africa, when you sing Kill the Boer, and the Boer (in this case, white farmers) are killed, it’s a liberation song. President Ramaphosa continues to go with that one no matter how unbelievable it is. The US media likes that nonsensical excuse also.

In the case of the US media, they do it because they are still going with the ‘Trump is orange man bad who can do nothing right.’

According to Ramaphosa, Kill the Boer, is just a struggle song or a liberation song. Looks like the only ones struggling are the alleged Boer, who they claim are colonizers. Many have been there for a hundred years.

How would things go if the white people started singing about killing the black South Africans?

They think we’re stupid.

Kill the Boer isn’t a statement just because they sing it to audiences of 100,000 and then Boer are killed. It’s “art.”

The Afrikaners don’t see it as art.

May 22nd:

May 25th:

This does not seem like a good idea:

Facts:


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
40 seconds ago

If it wasn’t for the white man, these savages would still be swinging through trees.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz