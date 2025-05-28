Speaker Johnson Said They Will Act on DOGE Cuts

House Speaker Johnson spoke about the DOGE cuts that have not been codified yet. He complimented the DOGE team for their “incredible” work exposing waste, fraud and abuse.

The Speaker said the House is eager to act on DOGE’s findings.

They will do it in two ways:

When the White House sends its rescissions package to the House, we will act quickly by passing legislation to codify the cuts. The House will use the appropriations process to swiftly implement President Trump’s 2026 budget.

In the meantime, Johnson says they have been working around the clock as they prepared for those processes. The House made sure to build on DOGE’s success within the One Big Beautiful Bill.

“DOGE found savings in discretionary spending (such as funding agencies), while our One Big Beautiful Bill secured over $1.6 trillion in savings in mandatory spending. Both are historic and take huge steps toward addressing our debt and deficit.

He explained what we have heard before: DOGE cuts can’t be in the reconciliation bill because the reconciliation bill can only include cuts to mandatory spending.

Then they need to tell Sen. Ron Johnson and Elon Musk who are frustrated about the overspending and wonder when the DOGE cuts are coming.

We’re kind of in a hurry because next year is an election year, and Congress won’t do anything. They should take fewer vacations for starters.

Maybe we’re spoiled from watching Trump work at lightening speed.

I hope they realize they have to pass the beautiful bill and DOGE cuts if they want to stay in office.

