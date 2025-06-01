Clown World Visits Joe Biden’s Closet – No Joke!

A Secret Service whistleblower told Josh Hawley that Joe Biden would literally get lost in his own closet in the mornings in the White House. He couldn’t find his own way out of the closet.

So, when will Jill be called to testify? Clearly, she knew he wasn’t running the USA. How much did she have to do with running the country? We know she was running Cabinet meetings.

The only thing that bothers me hearing this from Sen. Hawley is why didn’t more politicians on our side speak up?

Josh Hawley says a Secret Service whistleblower told him Biden would get lost in his own closet in the mornings: "The guy, literally stumbling around in the White House residence, couldn't find his way out of his own closet." Jill knew. Who else knew? pic.twitter.com/d7QTearleN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 31, 2025

I agree with RFK Jr’s former senior advisor, Link Lauren. Call in everyone, including Jill Biden, KJP, all of them. We had a puppet government like a Third World nation. This is extremely serious.

Some folks think it’s harsh that I want Jill Biden brought in for questioning. Too bad. She ran cabinet meetings for crying out loud. We taxpayers deserve answers on who was controlling the autopen. This is a massive political scandal. pic.twitter.com/b4CEMLMQbk — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) May 30, 2025

