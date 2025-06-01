Happy Veteran’s Month!

By
M Dowling
-
1
16

In America, celebrations for sexual preferances should have a proper place, and it’s not as the most important issue in the United States for the entire month of June.

The really important issues that all Americans believe in or should believe in, like our veterans, deserve a month to be honored. I don’t want to honor someone who thinks they’re a cat and needs a litter box.

So, Happy Veteran’s month. To our veterans: THANK YOU!

God Bless you, Denver.

Thank you Grandpa


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frank S
Frank S
3 seconds ago

“Veterans Month”. What a terrific idea! They certainly have earned that honor, and many more as well.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz