Democrats Don’t Like Their Party Very Much

Polls today are more about influencing than reflecting or they are done to get clicks. The latest CNN poll shows that Democrats are very unhappy with their party and don’t see them as getting things done. They think their leaders are weak and Republicans are stronger, but that reflects the power of the party in power.

Thirty percent think the Democrat Party is the party of extremism and 41 percent think the Republicans are. You can thank the Democrats and their media for that.

As for being the party of the middle class, they’re about tied. However, a good percentage didn’t find either was worth much in that category.

Then we get to Democrats. Only 32% see their leaders as strong while 82% of Republicans see their leaders as strong.

Neither party thinks they are extreme, which doesn’t come as a surprise.

In our view, Democrats are authoritarians, and Republicans are going full steam to reverse their extremism.

Given that, does anyone trust anything that comes out of CNN? Take the poll for what you think it’s worth.

Democrats who disapprove of their party often want their leaders to go further left, which is a depressing thought for many.

Neither party did very well.

Only 29% of Americans view the Democrat Party favorably, while 36% have a favorable view of the Republican Party.

