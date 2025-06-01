Obama Judge Orders Trump to Uphold Mayorkas’s TPS Extensions

U.S. District Judge Edward E. Chen of San Francisco, an Obama appointee, said Friday the White House would have to uphold the TPS extension granted by former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in January.

The Supreme Court allowed President Trump’s administration to cancel the TPS extension but the plaintiffs went around it.

“According to Plaintiffs, Secretary Noem exceeded her statutory authority when she effectively canceled, on February 3, 2025, TPS-related documentation that had already been issued based on the extension to October 2, 2026. Plaintiffs’ position is meritorious. Nothing in the TPS statute allows the Secretary to take such action,” Chen wrote in the order.

Chen later wrote, “The extension had real world consequences: it was effective, even if only for a brief period of time.”

The Supreme Court previously issued an emergency order allowing the Trump administration to strip legal protections for migrants.

However, their ruling does not block legal challenges contesting Noem’s decision. Attorneys for the plaintiffs said her decision was racially discriminatory.

