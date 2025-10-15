Clown World Welcomes Their First Potential Criminal: Tish James

By
M Dowling
-
1
19

There is very strong evidence, actually it looks like proof, that Letitia James is a mortgage fraudster in Virginia and New York. There is a good chance she is a criminal.

James is counting on her army of lunatics to save her as she screams her intent to fight. James doesn’t sound normal here:

James has the gall to play the victim and, of course, she attended communist Mamdani’s rally, and spoke meaninglessly to a mob of cheering weirdos.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
CoyoteTruth
CoyoteTruth
2 minutes ago

James is a psychopath

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz