Presidential Medal of Freedom Awarded to the Late Charlie Kirk on His Birthday

By
M Dowling
-
3
26

President Trump awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously today. His wife accepted the award on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

For the first time in American History a Christian cross was engraved onto the Presidential Medal of Freedom in honor of Charlie Kirk.

I still can’t believe he was murdered. He was so nice.

The Full ceremony:

Correction: We accidentally put Medal of Honor instead of Medal of Freedom.

John Vieira
John Vieira
2 hours ago

The ‘legacy’ media and assorted other indoctrinated imbeciles continue to flaunt their ignorance and continue to misrepresent Charlie’s message…

1
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
4 hours ago

 I still can’t believe that he was murdered. Charlie was so nice.”
M. Dowling, one of the reasons you have such a great site, is because you have such a loving nature

2
Reply
Adonymost
Adonymost
7 hours ago

Medal of freedom MD. Thanks for all you do.

1
Reply
