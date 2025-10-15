Pritzker Champions Cartels Who Put Bounties on ICE & CBP

By
M Dowling
-
2
20

As revealed on October 6, DHS is dealing with bounties on ICE agents’ heads in Chicago amid strong encouragement from Democrats, especially the governor and mayor of Chicago. Their “narco-terrorists in Mexico are reportedly working in coordination with domestic extremist groups and gangs to place bounties up to $50,000 on the heads of ICE and CBP agents in Chicago.”

The federal officers have been ambushed and rammed and their lives are in danger.
So-called protesters are becoming more violent, pretending they are losing their free speech.

Gov. JB Pritzker is encouraging the violence and supporting criminals. He publicly said that they might arrest and charge federal officers now, and if not now, when Democrats come back into office.

He knows the truth of what is going on. Communists, anarchists, criminals and violent illegal aliens are attacking ICE and now they want to kill them.

Watch:

The slob Pritzker is breaking the law and pretends President Trump is violating the Constitution by trying to enforce immigration law. Pritzker is a criminal.

Why isn’t he being arrested for obstructing and threatening law enforcement? Where is Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche on this?

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

Anarchist theory suggests to trap the government into actions (like arresting the governor for ‘free speech’) that can be used to convince the masses the government is draconian and needs to be overthrown. I hate what Pritzker says, but would a judge not throw out an arrest?

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

Where is Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche on this?” Where are Pam Bondi and Todd? Perhaps they are hampered a bit by the government shut-down, dealing with Obama/Biden saboteurs, answering all the phoney law-suits, which is likely that Columbia University professors theory reported here weeks ago on how to overwhelm a government department.

0
Reply
