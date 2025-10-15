Pritzker Champions Cartels Who Put Bounties on ICE & CBP

As revealed on October 6, DHS is dealing with bounties on ICE agents’ heads in Chicago amid strong encouragement from Democrats, especially the governor and mayor of Chicago. Their “narco-terrorists in Mexico are reportedly working in coordination with domestic extremist groups and gangs to place bounties up to $50,000 on the heads of ICE and CBP agents in Chicago.”

The federal officers have been ambushed and rammed and their lives are in danger.

So-called protesters are becoming more violent, pretending they are losing their free speech.

Gov. JB Pritzker is encouraging the violence and supporting criminals. He publicly said that they might arrest and charge federal officers now, and if not now, when Democrats come back into office.

He knows the truth of what is going on. Communists, anarchists, criminals and violent illegal aliens are attacking ICE and now they want to kill them.

Watch:

JUST IN: DHS is currently fighting off BOUNTIES being placed on ICE agents’ heads in Chicago amid massive encouragement of violence from Democrats “Narco-terrorists in Mexico are reportedly working in coordination with domestic extremist groups to place bounties worth… pic.twitter.com/Qc3OLtErXe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

The slob Pritzker is breaking the law and pretends President Trump is violating the Constitution by trying to enforce immigration law. Pritzker is a criminal.

Why isn’t he being arrested for obstructing and threatening law enforcement? Where is Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche on this?