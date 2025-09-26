Clown Worlds’ Chuck Todd Calls ICE “Jack-Booted Thugs” After a Triple Murder in Dallas

Chuck Todd, a failed lamestream media anchor, suggested ICE agents are “jack-booted thugs” for wearing masks. The masks are the result of the Democrat’s purple hairs doxxing them and their families, and threatening them.

Todd now runs a boring podcast out of his home office. Sometimes it’s his living room. Podcasts are a good place for terminated anchors to go to die.

ICE agents were just attacked in Dallas, and he wants them running around being doxxed once more. They have their identities on their clothing. They aren’t secret police.

Chuck Todd, who was too incompetent for MSNBC and is running a sad little podcast now, went into a defense of people who attack ICE.

He said he wasn’t going to attack annyone and then called ICE agents “jackbooted thugs,” adding no one’s hands are clean.

So, as he tells us he wants peace, he suggests we are Nazis.