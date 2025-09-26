Only in Clown World: C-Span Caller Calls Jim Comey “Honorable”

A caller to C-Span portrayed Jim Comey was “an honorable man,” and Kash Patel as a “complete idiot” and a “sick man.” Then he said the only mistake Comey made was getting involved with Trump.

Uhhh. no!

The C-Span host asked him how he explained this:

“In 2019, according to inspector general watchdog, Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos. And this is what the Inspector General found: violated FBI policies in his handling of memos, documenting private conversations with President Trump. The watchdog office said Comey broke Bureau rules by giving one memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the content with a reporter.

“Comey also failed to return his memos to the FBI after he was dismissed in May of 2017, retaining copies of some of them in a safe at home and shared them with his personal lawyers without permission from the FBI. Goes on to say the report is the second in as many years to criticize Comey actions as FBI director, following a separate inspector general rebuke for decisions made during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“It is one of multiple inspector general investigations undertaken in the last three years into the decisions and actions of Comey and other senior FBI leaders. And David, you said Comey didn’t make any mistakes.

After stammering, he said Comey’s actions were in the course of doing business and pointed to the shiny object over there – Donald Trump.

This is so typical. They don’t know anything, but they can’t learn.

Comey authorized leaks of classified information, knew the dossier was a fraud as were the Trump Tower pings, refused to indict Hillary because he couldn’t decide if she knew what she did was wrong. Comey put honey pots in the Trump campaign.

There is so much more, but remember how he spent a million dollars putting Martha Stewart and her broker in prison for a questionable stock exchange, making us all so much safer? Comey is a clown.

First seen at Right Scoop.