Democrats Demand $1.5T for a Simple Spending Bill

On September 30th, the government shuts down. It never really shuts down. Only expendable workers get to sit at home to get paid after the fact. Some landmarks will close. They could halt pay to soldiers and others we want to see paid. The administration might use this opportunity to fire expendable workers.

GOP leaders want a clean continuing resolution instead of Chuck Schumer’s demand for $1.5 trillion in freebies.

We face an existential economic threat and the wild spending has to stop.

Schumer wants to keep the Obamacare welfare, which they call subsidies, in place. Without the subsidies, we will all see how bad Obamacare actually is.

He demanded free healthcare for illegal aliens, and funds for NPR; more welfare in other words. Who gets to pay?

The Democrats want to restore Medicaid cuts and the teeny $5 billion in recission cuts. The Medicaid cuts weren’t really cuts. They call for the able-bodied to volunteer 20 hours a week or try to get a job.

The Senate minority leader also wants a clause banning President Trump from cutting funds already allocated. Those are funds that fuel NGO protesters, rioters, and other far-left initiatives.

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson said, “They’re asking for $1.5 trillion in new spending. … “This is not a serious offer. The Senate Democrats have consistently warned that government shutdowns would hurt seniors, veterans and working families,” but are now saying they’ll force one unless Republicans green-light new spending.

Mass Firings Coming?

The Democrat-led government shutdown is an opportunity for the administration to fire some of the employees of the bloated government.

The Office of Management and Budget says in a memo that agencies should prepare reduction-in-force plans to accompany furloughs if a spending bill isn’t passed next week.

The White House is raising the stakes of a potential government shutdown by drafting a request for federal agencies to prepare "reduction in force" plans in case Congress doesn't pass a spending bill before Oct. 1.

In a memo from the Office of Management and Budget, obtained by NBC News, the Trump administration indicated it’s prepared to go beyond the traditional furloughing of some government employees during shutdowns and fire federal employees.

An Interesting Sidenote

The Post Millennial reports:

Tides, which is also heavily funded by Democrat donor George Soros, has been flagged by the House Ways and Means Committee for sponsoring [communist] groups like the Adalah Justice Project, Samidoun, and the People’s Forum.

The Obama Foundation, a tax free nonprofit, has funneled millions of dollars to a progressive grant-making network now under congressional scrutiny for backing anti-Israel groups linked to campus protests, according to newly released tax filings.

Federal records show that in 2022 and 2023, the foundation directed $2 million to the [radical] Tides Foundation, money earmarked to “support local organizations that are working to reduce violence in communities.” But Tides, which is also heavily funded by Democratic donor George Soros, has been flagged by the House Ways and Means Committee for sponsoring groups like the Adalah Justice Project, Samidoun, an the People’s Forum—all of which have supported pro-Palestinian encampments at Ivy League schools following the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

