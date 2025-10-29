Obama Wants the Government to Control Facts in Journalism

Barack Obama wants “some” government to regulate speech and be in charge of “facts.” People can have opinions as per the 1st Amendment but government needs to handle the facts.

Obama calls this an “experiment” in “new forms of journalism.” However, we just did that thanks to Barack and Joe Biden. We had the Big Tech industrial complex silencing us. In fact, they still control us through blacklisting and getting ad companies to drop websites they don’t like.

Here we go again:

“A part of what we’re going to have to do is to start experimenting with new forms of journalism. And how do we use social media in ways that reaffirm facts. Separate facts from opinion. We want diversity of opinion. We don’t want diversity of facts,” says Barack.

“That, I think, is the one of the big tasks of social media, by the way, it will require some government, I believe, some government regulatory constraints around some of these business models, in a way that’s consistent with the First Amendment, but that also says, look, there is a difference between these platforms letting all voices be heard, versus a business model that elevates the most hateful voices or the most polarizing voices, or the most of dangerous in the sense of inciting violence voices, and that, I think, is going to be a big challenge for all of us that we’re going to have to undertake.”

As per the 1st Amendment, the government cannot control speech, and Barack being a self-described constitutional scholar knows that.

Biden tried to run his own little Orwellian Ministry of Truth in the proposed Disinformation Governance Board, and appointed “misinformation expert” Nina Jankowicz to run it. It dissolved because Nina’s insane bias became obvious. Glenn Greenwald called her a “despotic maniac.”

We can’t let these communist democrats back into power. They must change back to the old democrat party.

Barack won’t stop trying to damage our society with his Red Diaper Baby ideology. We’re on to you Barack.