Clown World’s Unfunniest Clown Declares ICE-Free Zones

Mayor Brandon Johnson just declared ICE-free zones in an executive order. All city property and unwilling private facilities will no longer serve as staging grounds for “raids.”

The truth is that Chicago would be safer with Brandon Johnson- and JB Pritzker-free zones. They have allowed areas of Chicago to become killing grounds for out-of-control gangs. No one should be dying because of these two clowns and their pro-criminal approach to law enforcement.

When did America become so insane.

It’s doubtful that the Supreme Court will allow this, but the clowns know it. They just want to delay and win support from the worst people in Illinois.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson just announced he signed an executive order creating “ICE Free Zones” to ban ICE agents from city property. This is SICK. He is aiding and abetting criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, traffickers, and gang bangers. pic.twitter.com/LaMbxaqePP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 6, 2025



Gov. Pritzker spends his time trying to get ICE killed, which makes him a very dangerous clown. Pritzker also sued to block Trump’s troops. He doesn’t want the help.