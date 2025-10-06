Democrat Candidate for VA AG Wished Death on His Opponents’ Children

On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin repeated his call for Democrat Jay Jones to exit the Virginia attorney general race. He told Fox News the resurfaced 2022 texts where Jones wished death on a rival and his children are “beyond belief.”

“This is beyond disqualifying,” Youngkin said on “Fox & Friends.”

“And that’s why the Democrats have to come together and figure out where their moral compass is, because they don’t have one right now… this is a ticket that, in fact, is allowing someone to stay on the ticket who wants children to die, and I can’t believe Virginians for a second will allow this to happen.”

Jones, running against Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in the bellwether race, made violent remarks in a 2022 text exchange with GOP House Delegate Carrie Coyner about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

“Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head,” Jones wrote in part.

“Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time,” he added.

Jones eventually made remarks suggesting violence toward Gilbert’s young children, which Coyner called out in their exchange.

“You were talking about hopping [sic] Jennifer Gilbert’s children would die,” she said.

Jones replied, “Yes. I’ve told you this before.  Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

Jay Jones’s text messages became public and making him an attorney general would be an abomination.

The NAACP, now just another leftist propaganda organization, helped him avoid jail after driving 116 mph.

