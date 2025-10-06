Mamdani Mourns Gaza’s Victims of War Two Days Before 10/7

Two days before the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat Communist Islamist, marked the”genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza.

“This afternoon,” he posted on X on Sunday, “I sat with Palestinian New Yorkers in Astoria and listened to what they and their families have endured as the genocide in Gaza continues, funded by our government.

“In the face of immeasurable grief, they have showed unbreakable resilience.”

Hamas’s charter is the complete destruction of the Jewish State: from the river to the sea.

People die in war. It’s not genocide.