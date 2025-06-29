CNN Always Ready with Fake News One Way or Another

CNN is getting worse, and who would have thought that possible? Now, they have a contributor, Cari Champion, who didn’t even bother to check the previous day’s news before bloviating. Even worse, she insisted on arguing her point despite Scott Jennings trying to tell her the situation was resolved. He told her Rwanda and the Congo signed a peace agreement in the Oval Office the day before, which she clearly didn’t know.

It almost doesn’t matter that she couldn’t get out of her own way with her wrong information. There was no graceful way for her to save herself.

CHAMPION: The foreign minister from Rwanda has told CNN and said he’s committed to supporting this ongoing negotiation, but warned that ending the conflict would depend on political will…And he doesn’t know if that is true.

It’s not done! It’s not done!

JENNINGS: You didn’t watch the news yesterday. They literally announced it in the Oval Office.

Pro tip: it’s always a good idea to actually watch the news before you comment on it pic.twitter.com/LxDMeCJuRn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

Champion kept going for some reason.

CHAMPION: You said something earlier.

You said…there’s something about the media where they feel like they want to disprove Donald Trump. Is that what you said? Something to that effect?

JENNINGS: Yes, it happens every day.

CHAMPION: And you think that’s what they want to do, right? You think the media is going in to say, he’s lying and he’s not telling the truth. You believe that?

JENNINGS: Yeah, I do.

Champion then tried to prove it didn’t happen. She needs her hearing checked. He tried to tell her.

CHAMPION: Okay, I also think that to our point that we haven’t established, he does announce things before… It’s too soon.

JENNINGS: How is it too soon?! They just signed the papers.

Jennings continued, “I think you should watch the news before you come on here.”

Host Abby Phillip finally ended the pitiful exchange.

Jennings expressions were fun to watch.

He also has receipts.

Or, if you prefer: “Trump administration officials on Friday oversaw the signing of a U.S.-brokered peace agreement between the the Congo and Rwanda, a deal President Donald Trump said would end “one of the worst wars anyone’s ever seen.” https://t.co/xNOg22Iku4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

I hate to say it, but I am compelled to mention she is a pretty black woman and that could be why she was given the job.

CNN, the network guaranteed to give you fake news one way or another.

