WaPo Publishes Illegal Leaks About Damage to Iran’s Nuke Facilities

The Washington Post, which is government-controlled, published another leaked “low confidence” report from the US government. They say the new intelligence is directly from Iranians on the damage assessment of President Trump’s strikes last week.

No matter what the outcome, the US operation was perfect. If the bombs weren’t powerful enough, it can’t take away from the perfection of the attempt. In any case, let’s not bomb again.

How is it possible that Iran was weeks away or a few months away from having the bomb and now, after all that pounding, it’s still only a few months way. The answer is it is not possible.

From WaPo:

The classified report by the Defense Intelligence Agency is based on the Pentagon’s early bomb damage assessment of the strikes on nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan using earth-penetrating munitions carried by B-2 bombers and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles.

It assesses that the strikes did not destroy the core components of Iran’s nuclear program and probably set it back by several months, not years, one of the people said.

U.S. intelligence reports also indicate that Iran moved multiple batches of its highly enriched uranium out of the nuclear sites before the strikes occurred and that the uranium stockpiles were unaffected, said the person, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters.

…

A second person familiar with the initial DIA report — labeled “low confidence” in nature — said it concludes that some of Iran’s centrifuges, used to enrich uranium that could be used in a nuclear weapon, remain intact.

The Iranians suggest that the damage wasn’t as extensive as they expected:

The United States obtained intercepted communication between senior Iranian officials discussing this month’s military strikes on Iran’s nuclear program and remarking that the attack was less devastating than they had expected, said four people familiar with the classified intelligence circulating within the U.S. government.

The communication, intended to be private, included Iranian government officials speculating as to why the strikes directed by President Donald Trump were not as destructive and extensive as they anticipated, these people said. Like some others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

The White House adamantly disputes the context of the leaked report, suggesting there’s no way the Iranians could know this.

He asked why the Washington Post was assisting people committing felonies by leaking.

“It’s shameful that the Washington Post is helping people commit felonies by publishing out of context leaks,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “The notion that unnamed Iranian officials know what happened under hundreds of feet of rubble is nonsense. Their nuclear weapons program is over.”

He didn’t dispute the existence of the communications. However, he strongly disagreed with the Iranians’ conclusions. It indicated the damage wasn’t as severe as they feared.

During classified congressional briefings last week, CIA Director John Ratcliffe told lawmakers that several key nuclear sites were completely destroyed. He included Iran’s metal conversion operations as one operation destroyed. The facility, which is key to building a bomb’s explosive core, would take years to rebuild. Ratcliffe also said the U.S. intelligence community assesses that the “vast majority” of Iran’s enriched uranium is “likely buried at Isfahan and Fordow.”

Leftist Politico, which is taxpayer funded, claims the IEAE believes Iran could be enriching uranium again within “a matter of months”, claiming they have the capacity to rebuild their centrifuges and could have a few up and running soon.

This comes after Iran said they would ban the IEAE.

Israel is taking a new approach which will put them on an endless war footing. Michael Savage calls for Netanyahu to step down and for peace to rule.

He sees Netanyahu as an existential threat to the world who is seriously harming Israel’s reputation.

REGIME CHANGE IN ISRAEL is the only solution! Time for the peaceniks to rule? — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) June 24, 2025

