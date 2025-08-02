CNN Analyst Nukes Kamala’s Latest Comments

CNN’s top data analyst, Harry Enten, torched Kamala Harris for pretending she plans to work outside the system to make it better.

Enten says there’s no way she’s going to try and fix a ‘broken system’ from outside the system. And then he destroys the idea that she might run for president again in 2028.

She probably saw that her polling numbers eliminated her.

Kamala only thinks the system is broken because she didn’t win. No one believes her. She’s not authentic in any way.