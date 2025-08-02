Oversight Project Refers Christopher Wray for Perjury

The Oversight Project criminally referred former FBI Director Christopher Wray to the DoJ for perjury and obstruction of Congress.

Oversight Project President Mike Howell told Fox News Digital that the group is specifically asking officials to examine Wray’s congressional testimony on the so-called Richmond memo from the FBI office in Virginia that exposed an anti-Catholic bias there, and his testimony about a Chinese plot to disseminate illicit driver’s licenses before the 2020 election.

In July 2023, Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on the FBI-Richmond memo that had labeled Catholics as potential domestic threats.

“Well, what I can tell you is you’re referring to the Richmond product, which is a single product by a single field office, which as soon as I found out about it, I was aghast and ordered it withdrawn and removed from FBI systems,” Wray said.

They said he was misleading or lying.

The project referenced Grassley’s remarks in a June hearing. Grassley said the FBI used the shoddy research of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“Based on records I released the other week, there wasn’t just one FBI document that used biased anti-Catholic sources, but over a dozen,” Grassley said. The referral also notes that this remark by Grassley belies Wray’s testimony suggesting a one-off incident.

“And more FBI field offices were involved than we’d been led to believe,” Grassley, R-Iowa, said.

“Director Wray’s testimony was inaccurate not only because it failed to reveal the scope of the memo’s production and dissemination, but also because it failed to reveal the existence of a second, draft product on the same topic intended for external distribution to the whole FBI,” the Oversight Project said in a separate statement. “That draft product was intended for distribution as a Strategic Perspective Executive Analytic Report (“SPEAR”). It was clearly a separate product.”

The Oversight Project specifically alleged violations of obstruction of proceedings before Congress, perjury and false statements.

Oh, the irony! Wray is so careful to never say anything so he doesn’t get caught.